Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$103.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$179.18.

CP opened at C$94.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$171.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The company has a market cap of C$62.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$78.36 and a 52 week high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

