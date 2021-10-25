Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $288.75

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$288.75 and last traded at C$183.85, with a volume of 95133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$183.01.

Several brokerages have commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$229.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$194.48.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

