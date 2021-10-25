Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEED shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE WEED traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,361. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.10. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$16.15 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

