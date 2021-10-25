Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.24

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 17931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLP. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

