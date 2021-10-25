Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Decreases Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,678 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up approximately 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $111,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

