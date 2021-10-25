Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Decreases Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.41% of Forward Air worth $34,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 333.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.