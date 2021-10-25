Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $45.67 Million Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,223,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,617 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $45,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $46.77 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

