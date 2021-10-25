CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $337,903.84 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

