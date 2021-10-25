Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,561 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

GLBLU stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

