Castweet Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $107,704.53 and $483.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.19 or 0.00428426 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00091613 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

