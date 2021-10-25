Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $231.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.55. 63,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.31. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

