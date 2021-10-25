Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.27

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 1573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of $653.24 million, a P/E ratio of -426.57, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

