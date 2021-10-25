Central Valley Community Bancorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

CVCY stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $255.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

