Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.24

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.24 and last traded at $129.53, with a volume of 6413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.07.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

