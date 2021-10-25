ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.27 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00006626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $46.27 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,157.24 or 1.00037695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.34 or 0.06618526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021732 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

