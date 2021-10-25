Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

CIAFF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CIAFF opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

