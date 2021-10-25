Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHNG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 13,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

