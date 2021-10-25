Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $11.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.82. 231,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.55.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

