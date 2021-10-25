Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,273 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $301,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

WSO opened at $294.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

