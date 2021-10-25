Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $256.34 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Global Payments worth $256,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Global Payments by 823.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,208,000 after acquiring an additional 428,927 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock opened at $158.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

