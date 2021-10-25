Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $286.33 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of HCA Healthcare worth $286,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $11,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.38.

NYSE HCA opened at $253.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average is $226.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

