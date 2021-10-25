Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $277,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 74.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 576,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $180.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

