Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,178 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $390,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

