Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.80.

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.80 on Friday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

