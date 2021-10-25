Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $254.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.