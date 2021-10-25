CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) is Azora Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,011 shares during the quarter. CI Financial comprises 3.6% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.62% of CI Financial worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CI Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 734,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 148.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CIXX. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.