CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $286.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

