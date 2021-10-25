CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,428 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

