CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.47 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $381.66 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.24 and its 200 day moving average is $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

