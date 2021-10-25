CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,968 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $206.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

