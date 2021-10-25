CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,175 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,804,000 after acquiring an additional 278,145 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 24.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,749,000 after purchasing an additional 148,424 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $128.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.