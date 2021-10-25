CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,641 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,625 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

