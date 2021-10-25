CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,219 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 501,019 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $16,964,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

