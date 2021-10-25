CIBC Lowers Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.68.

Keyera stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

