CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of RLI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RLI by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 7.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of RLI by 91.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $108.34 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

