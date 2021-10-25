CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,758 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 214,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.09 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

