CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.71 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

