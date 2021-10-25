CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Coty by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,325 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coty by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,064,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after buying an additional 1,191,594 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.