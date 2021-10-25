CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.