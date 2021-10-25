Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

