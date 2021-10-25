Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,000 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.