Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $578,000 in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,690,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,883,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,418,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lowered Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.

OTLY stock opened at 14.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 16.21. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 12.84 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

