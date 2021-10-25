Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $333,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 412,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -223.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

