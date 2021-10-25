Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Cutera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $9,778,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $35,342,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.00 million, a P/E ratio of 115.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.