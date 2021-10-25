Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,840. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

