Cipher Capital LP Makes New $289,000 Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $74.63 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

