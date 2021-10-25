Cipher Capital LP Sells 8,817 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

WSC opened at $33.43 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.