CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $31.63. 62,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

