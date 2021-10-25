Citigroup Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 541.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $805,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $306.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $229.86 and a 1-year high of $321.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.83.

