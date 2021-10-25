Citigroup Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in trivago were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $905.29 million, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRVG. Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

trivago Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.